North Lamar ISD elementary campuses are hosting in-person orientations for parents and students who will be entering grades Pre-K through fifth grade in the fall.
A Title 1 parent meeting will be held at Aaron Parker Elementary on Thursday, April 29 from 5-5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria followed by a ‘Panthers on the Move’ event for Pre-K, kindergarten and new students to the campus. Families will be given information on what to expect in the 2021-2022 school year, meet the teachers and tour the building.
Bailey Intermediate will host a Title 1 parent meeting for Bailey, Everett Elementary and Higgins Elementary on Thursday, May 6 from 5-5:30 p.m. Following will be ‘Panthers on the Move’ events at Bailey, Everett and Higgins from 5:30 – 7 p.m. designed to help make the transition of entering school in the fall a smooth one. Families can tour campuses and receive information on what to expect in the fall.
