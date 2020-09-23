The American Legion Post 199 in Deport will be hosting a 100th anniversary celebration for the post on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. in the Post Honor Room. Originally scheduled for August, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus.
The celebration will feature a memorial service for all local veterans, and all are welcome to attend. A special invitation is extended to the families of those whose photos are featured on the wall of the post’s Honor Room. A community picnic will follow in the post park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.