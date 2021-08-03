JULY 30 TO AUG. 3
Assist EMS
July 30
7:59 to 8:14 a.m., 2366 Bonham St.
1:01 to 1:24 p.m., 1055 22nd St. NE.
10:26 to 10:47 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
July 31
1:56 to 2:16 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
5:29 to 5:45 p.m., 290 30th St. NW.
9:33 to 9:49 p.m., 408 BTW.
Aug. 1
9 to 9:31 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
12:57 to 1:06 p.m., 370 33rd St. NE.
5:33 to 5:51 p.m., 1655 NE Loop 286.
Aug. 2
9:35 to 10:02 a.m., 860 NR Loop 286.
12:55 to 1:02 p.m., 600 Clarksville St.
1:46 to 2:01 p.m., 2116 Cleveland St.
3:37 to 3:47 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
4:27 to 4:43 p.m., 740 Maring Luther King Drive.
7:59 to 8:01 p.m., E. Cherry St.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
Aug. 1
7:29 to 7:35 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
11:41 to 11:49 a.m., 405 5th St. SW.
Aug. 2
5:45 to 5:50 a.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
First Responder
July 30
10:48 to 11:02 a.m., 2975 Mahaffey Lane.
1:44 to 2 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
July 31
1:06 to 1:19 a.m., 4110 Oleander Drive.
3:50 to 4:26 a.m., Stillhouse Road.
4:06 to 4:29 a.m., 3558 Clarksville St.
6:58 to 7:16 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:29 to 10:42 a.m., 3215 N. Main St.
3:17 to 3:28 p.m., 556 3rd St. SW.
4:01 to 4:18 p.m., 107 Parc Quest Drive.
10:04 to 10:14 p.m., 646 2nd St. NE.
Aug. 1
2:40 to 3:09 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
12:17 to 12:39 p.m., 2671 N. Main St.
3:36 to 3:45 p.m., 1200 Bonham St.
11:29 to 11:54 p.m., 1900 Pine Bluff St.
Aug. 2
1:40 to 2:12 a.m., 221 20th St. NE.
5:59 to 6:16 a.m., 1812 E. Cherry St.
11:38 to a.m., to 12:10 p.m., 4262 Castlegate Drive.
Aug. 3
2:01 to 2:26 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
Haz-Mat Incident
Aug. 1
10:32 to 10:41 a.m., 381 Clarksville St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
July 30
8:50 to 9:28 p.m., 2435 Cypress Drive.
3:43 to 3:43 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
6:53 to 7 p.m., 3250 Bonham St.
July 31
1:09 to 1:36 p.m., 900 5th St. NE.
3:05 to 3:21 p.m., 3930 Jasmine St.
3:35 to 3:46 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
11:16 to 11:28 p.m., 1110 36th St. SE.
Aug. 1
2:27 to 2:41 p.m., 3250 Bonham St.
11:27 to 11:43 a.m., 1755 Fairfax St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 2
2:42 to 3:02 p.m., 100 N. Collegiate Drive.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Aug. 2
9:52 to 10:04 a.m., 2803 Clarksville St.
