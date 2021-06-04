Clifton Harry Boaz, 74, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home while surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on May 19, 1947, in Paris, Texas to Clifton Felix Boaz and Jimmie Georgia Vincent Boaz.
Clifton graduated from Central High School in Sumner. His career with Kosterman Ford spanned many years. He then worked several years at Lowry Chevrolet before beginning work at Walmart where he worked until retirement.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
His parents and a sister, Goldie Jean Walraven, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Martin Boaz, whom he married on July 2, 1966, building 54 years of family and memories; one son, Michael Clifton Boaz and wife, Kathy, of Milton; one daughter, Karen Boaz, of Paris; four grandchildren, Kayla Raney and husband, Hunter, Erin Brewer and husband, Brandon, Kimberlee Higgins and husband, Jeff and Brian Watson and wife, Nicole; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy McLemore and husband, Bobby; and several nieces and nephews, along with a host of friends.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Services will not be scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Clifton’s memory in honor of his grandson, Aiden, to the REACH Center, 505 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
