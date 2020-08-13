Paris police saw Garrett Wayne Taylor, 20, of Paris, walking in the 1100 block of 12th Street SE and found Taylor had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Taylor was arrested on a Lamar County motion to adjudicate warrant on a burglary of a building charge and a Rockwall County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police investigating attempted assault with vehicle
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Graham St at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday. It was reported from a 29-year-old complainant that someone attempted to run them over with a vehicle. The complainant described the vehicle as a white colored Nissan or Ford pick-up. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested one person Wednesday.
