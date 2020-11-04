Donnell Sims passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Solid Rock Church, 1110 W. Henderson, Paris, with the Rev. Lance Mann as pastor, Pastor Bruce Frazier as eulogist and Elder Rondie Williams as officiant. Services are under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Home, Longview, Texas.
