JUNE 1 to JUNE 3
Paris Police Department
Joey Ross Carico, 55: Interfering with public duties, resisting arrest/search/transport, terroristic threat against a public servant.
Kelley Lynn Berry, 38: Motion to revoke/credit/debit card abuse.
Alexander J. Hathaway, 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Nathaniel Clay Spaniel, 27: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Stoney Joe Capell, 49: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Daniel Bryan Moody, 20: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Robert William Froelich II, 35: Failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
Loyd Joe Dunigan, 45: District court commit/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, county court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Anthony Abe Stanley, 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, theft of property, $100 to $750.
Brian Dee Whisenhunt, 51: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Shakayla Moshaw McCuin, 31: County court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, county court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Zabreon Jazzell King, 26: Bond surrender/driving while intoxicated.
Christopher Patchin, 35: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
