The Bogata City Council will consider removing the mayor’s expense pay from the city’s budget on Monday evening. The annual expense comes to over $14,000.

The council will also look at approving a tax rate of $0.645661 per $100 valuation and adopting the annual budget.

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the community center in Bogata, 201 2nd St. NW.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

