Helen Ruth York Allen, 91, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fry-GIbbs Funeral Home.
Helen was born in the Biardstown Community on Sept. 3, 1930 to Earl Odis Spears and Ethel York.
She is survived by her children, Billy Massey and wife, Debara, Georgia Peterson and husband, Bobby, Leon Massey, Linda Reese and husband, Dan, Barbara Whitmire, Martha Wright and boyfriend, Steve; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; niece, Kathy York; nephew, Gary York; step-daughters, Retha Allen, Judy Whitley and husband, Jackie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Spears; mother, Ethel Beyke; husband, Earnest Allen; brother, Frank York; grandsons, Anthony Massey, Frankie Peterson.
Online condolences may be sent to the Allen family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
