Myra Seals left this world on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 31, 1946, to Eva Joe Welch and Marshall Franklin Goodwin in Centerville, Tennessee. She married Kenneth Seals, the love of her life, Aug. 19, 1997.
She worked at Merico Bakery, Vassarette, Paris Sewing, managed Pizza Hut and retired from working for the Thomas’s at many of their convenience stores.
Myra was known for taking in and caring for anyone that was in need. Over the years, she had many people that became honorary family members and friends. She was always there ready with a cup of coffee and a listening ear.
She was part of the founding of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles many years ago. She was an avid motorcycle rider for years until she fell ill. Anything outdoors was right up her ally. She was sick and still out on the riding mower and/or tractor, fixing fences and delegating Pa with her mask and oxygen. Her other favorite past time was aggravating the dog out of Pa, Kenneth.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marshall Franklin Goodwin; grandmother, Pauline McDaniel; and a daughter, Teresa Crawford. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Seals of Pattonville; mother, Eva Joe Welch of Paris; daughter, Tracy Laster and husband, Joey, of Kentucky; son, Vince Gallimore and wife, Jeannie, of Tennessee; son, Marshall Ballard of Princeton; daughter, Lana Bethel of Pattonville; daughter, Sheilah Seymour of Paris; son, David Seals and wife, Christy, of Paris; son, Jason Seals of Paris. Bonus children are daughter, Kay Kendrick and husband, Mike, of Fort Worth; son, Ronald Ballard and wife, Bahia, of Sulphur Springs; son, Johnny Glenn Ballard and wife, Tammy, of Sulphur Springs; son, Jeff Slack of Fort Worth; son, Brandon Gallimore and wife, April, of Kentucky; and daughter, Tammy Mcullum and husband, Mike, of Tennessee. And she had numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Special thanks go out to Robert and Cathy Bolin for always being there for her and Kenneth. Also special thanks to Dr. Ganguly and OnCall Hospice and Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for always going above and beyond in their care.
Celebration of life will be held March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Living Word Pentecostal Church, 902 S. Main St., Paris, TX 75460.
Online condolences may be made to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
