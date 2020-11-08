NOV. 5 to NOV. 7
Paris Police Department
Silvia Ale Simon, 25: Motion to revoke/obstruction or retaliation.
TaJuan Montrell Morgan, 42: Burglary of a vehicle with two previous or more convictions.
Talbert Dean Long, 39: Violation of parole.
Bobby Charles Richards, 60: Driving while intoxicated, second, possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group2-A, less than 2 ounces.
David Brian Farrar, 54: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Hunter Laramie Bowers, 31: Credit or debit card abuse-elderly.
Charles Duane Yates, 46: County court commit/duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape, more than $200.
Michael Warren Suell, 58: Assault (Class C) family violence.
Jeremy Doyle Dancer, 38: Violation of parole.
Fred Milford Bland, 57: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, order resetting bond/continuous violence, order resetting bond/violation of bond/protective order.
Larry Steven Roberts, 54: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, district court commit/evading arrest/detention with previous conviction.
