A panel of judges will meet Saturday to choose the winner of this year’s Paris Junior High School/Paris Coffee Co. Art Contest.
“Seventh and eighth grade art students at Paris Junior High School were invited to take part in this year’s Paris Coffee Co. Art Contest,” said Summer Ward, art teacher at the junior high. “The winner of the contest will be chosen from a panel of judges and receive prize money and a gift basket. The winner will also have their design stamped on Paris Coffee’s drink sleeves for a limited time.”
The design needs to stay within a square and needs to be black and white, Ward said. It should be something that embodies Paris, Texas, and includes the “Paris Coffee Co.” name.
“With being new to the area of Paris, Texas, I quickly found that this is a tight-knit community,” Ward said. “I wanted to find a way to offer my students an opportunity to see that art can be used in the real world and it can bring people together. One of the places my family frequents is the Paris Coffee Co. shop. This family-owned shop stood out to me as a pillar in the community and a great group to work with to let the kids work shine.”
Ward said she decided to open the contest to anyone at the junior high because she believes “art should be for everyone, and not everyone gets to take my art classes. Art is one of the few things that no matter what language you speak or where you are from it can communicate and send a message.”
The judging will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Paris Coffee Co., 201 N. Collegiate Drive.
