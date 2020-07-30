Paris Planning & Zoning Commission members are to meet at 6 p.m. today in City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St., for orientation and training.
After the commission’s first meeting July 6, newly elected chairman Chad Lindsey expressed a need for training with regard to the city’s comprehensive plan, and how planning and zoning decisions should be made with long-range plans in mind.
In addition to Lindsey, the seven-member board includes returning members Clifton Fendley, Francine Neeley and Sims Norment, and newly appointed members Austin Anthony, Cody Adams and Tylesha Ross.
