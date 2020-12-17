Jared Steven Lawson, 34, of Paris, was arrested at his home at 3:40p.m. Wednesday.
Lawson had two felony warrants charging him with indecency with a child by contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child. Lawson was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Television stolen
Paris police responded to a burglary of a home in the 400 block of 13th Street NE at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant said someone pried the front door open to and stole a 32-inch television.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
