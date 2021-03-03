The Paris-Lamar County Health District has reported no new Covid-19 related deaths, keeping the county's total at 109. At the same time, the district reported 12 new cases.
This brings the total case count since testing began in March 2020 to 5,875, with 2,578 of those confirmed through PCR testing, 3,079 confirmed with antigen testing and 218 through antibody testing.
