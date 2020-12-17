Springlake Baptist Church will hold a candle lighting service at 6 p.m., Wednesday, with congregational singing, special music and a message by pastor Mike Clark.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Masks can be worn is desired and temperatures will be taken at the door.
Springlake Baptist Church is at 3500 Clarksville St. in Paris. For more information, call 903-785-1859.
