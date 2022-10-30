Mary Louise Morton, 93, of Paris, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Funeral services have been set for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Buddy Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery.
Mary was born in Paris, Texas, on Dec. 19, 1928, to J.C. Albright and Mary Ella Hix Albright. She worked as a teacher’s aide at North Lamar and was an Avon sales representative for over 20 years.
She is survived by her children, Tim Morton and wife, Judy, Kenda Bedford and husband, Vernon, and Jeannie Swaim and husband, Patrick Swaim Jr.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George M. Morton; and children, Betty Ross, Judy Ausmus and Charlotte Tow.
