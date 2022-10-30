morton002.jpg

Mary Louise Morton, 93, of Paris, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Funeral services have been set for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Buddy Barnett officiating.  The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery.

