A 17-year-old Paris woman was arrested at her residence at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Bonham Street on an outstanding felony warrant charging her with burglary of a residence.
The warrant stemmed from an incident on Aug. 17, where the report states that someone broke a window of a residence in the 700 block of 23rd Street Southeast and stole several firearms. The suspect was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Investigation continues into a report of fraud
Paris police met with the victim of a fraud on Tuesday at the Police Department.
The victim reported they had been contacted several months ago by a person claiming to be from Norway and after several conversations, was asked to keep a package for him. After receiving the package, the victim was contacted and advised that they owed a handling fee. The victim was contacted again a few days later and told that they had broken the law and was being fined $145,000. The victim withdrew money from their bank account and wired the money to an address that was given.
The incident is under investigation.
Police arrest Paris woman for theft
Paris police arrested a 38-year-old Paris woman Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue on an outstanding felony warrant charging her with theft over $2,500 but under $30,000.
The warrant stemmed from an investigation where the suspect was identified as selling numerous items from a residence that she did not have permission to be at or to sell items from. The suspect was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls For Service: Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
