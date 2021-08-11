Mr. Amos Dockins, of Clarksville, Texas, formerly of Dekalb, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 8, 2021 in Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
Services will be on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at United Holiness Church at 305 Fulton Street, DeKalb, Texas, with the Rev. Kevin Haywood, officiating. Interment will be in Beaver Dam Cemetery, DeKalb, Texas.
Viewing will be on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at United Holiness Church.
Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 East Church Street, Clarksville, TX.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for protection.
