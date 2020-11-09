At 10:45 Sunday, police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. Officers found suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and suspected synthetic marijuana.
A passenger, Daisy Jeaneen Hernandez Miller, 21, of Paris, claimed ownership of the illegal substances. Miller was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail. She remained in the jail with no set bond this morning, according to online jail records.
Police charge 17-year-old with cocaine possession
At 2:41 p.m. Friday, Paris police met with Angel Rose Millsap, 17, at the Paris Police Department in reference to an investigation. While in the lobby, Millsap was found to be in possession of more than 1 gram of suspected cocaine.
Millsap was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail. She was released the same day on $4,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Toco woman charged with assaulting officer
Floria Jean Tryon, 44, of Toco, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Saturday at Paris Regional Medical Center. Officers saw Tryon causing a disturbance inside the emergency room and attempted to arrest her. Police said she began assaulting the officer.
Tryon was charged with assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting arrest. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail and was released the same day on bonds totaling $19,000, jail records show.
Detroit man jailed on parole violation
Talbert Dean Long, 39, of Detroit, was arrested at the Paris District Parole Office at 4:38 p.m. Friday on a parole violation warrant. Long was later placed n the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating assault with gun
Paris Police were dispatched to an aggravated assault that had occurred in the 900 block of East Hickory Street at 12:53 a.m. Saturday. The 31-year-old complainant said her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her with his fist and then produced a pistol and pointed it at her. The complainant reported the suspect pulled the trigger several times but the pistol never fired a bullet. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 210 calls for service and arrested 14 people during the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.