Johnny Walter James, age 59, passed away quietly at his home on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Johnny was born on March 30, 1961, in Clinton, South Carolina, to Benjamin Fredrick and Shirley Patterson James.
He graduated from Ware County High School in Waycross, Georgia.
He came to Paris to work as a nuclear med tech, first at Southside and later at Paris Regional. Prior to that he was a paramedic with Lifeflight.
Johnny loved fishing and would go absolutely anywhere to fish. He loved his Georgia Bulldogs, but most of all, he loved his children and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a son, Timothy James.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, Courtney James, Sommer James, Savanna James, Hali Shopshire and Joshua James; nine grandchildren; his mother, Shirley James; two sisters, Teresa King and Sharon Rogers; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
