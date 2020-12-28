Jesse Hearn, 77, of Cooper, Texas, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020 at Birchwood Nursing Home in Cooper, Texas.
Visitation is on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 West Dallas Ave., Cooper, Texas.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Three Rusty Nails Church, 1100 West Dallas Ave., Cooper, Texas. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery, Cooper, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Cooper, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.