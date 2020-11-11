Investigators with the Paris Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office performed a search warrant on a home in the 1900 block of Hubbard Street at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday.
Two residents, 30-year-old Denzel Breonn Harrison and 34-year-old Rodeshia Danielle Johnson, were found to have outstanding warrants.
They were also found to be in possession of over 3 grams of suspected MDMA, over 300 grams of suspected THC and over 2 ounces of suspected marijuana.
Both were arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Woman found with prescription drugs in stolen vehicle
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 3000 block of Pine Mill Road at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had previously been reported as stolen to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, 38-year-old Ashley Rae Sims, of Lamar County, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Sims was found to be in possession of prescription medication that she did not have a prescription for.
She was additionally charged with possession of a dangerous drug. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where she remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
