James F. Haney, 93, of Petty, Texas, passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, at Alpine House Assisted Living in Longview, Texas.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Petty Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael King officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and will be at the Haney home in Petty at other times.

