James F. Haney, 93, of Petty, Texas, passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, at Alpine House Assisted Living in Longview, Texas.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Petty Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael King officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and will be at the Haney home in Petty at other times.
He was greeted at Heaven’s gates by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy, who preceded him in death on Feb. 10, 2020.
James was born on Feb. 12, 1929, in Roxton, Texas to George and Bertie Gray Haney. He was named after the doctor that delivered him, Dr. James Creed, a longtime physician in Roxton.
His father passed away when he was three years old. His mother married Jack Alston, who raised him and taught him farming, ranching and how to fix just about anything.
James married Dorothy Ridley on Sept. 2, 1951, at the Petty Baptist Church in Petty, Texas. Immediately after the ceremony, they moved to Fort Worth, where James was employed at Convair Aircraft Corp aka the Bomber Plant. Later, he owned and operated Jim’s Auto Parts and Bob’s Auto Salvage. He had a passion for fixing old cars and often brought many home. His pride and joy was his 1926 Ford Model T and his 1949 Willys Jeepster, neither of which he would ever sell, and later passed them down to family members.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and served in the Army Reserves until 1960.
In 1977, he moved his family back to Petty into an old farmhouse that he remodeled. He worked at Campbell Soup until his retirement in 1992. During retirement, he served as President on the Board of Directors of Hickory Grove Cemetery.
He loved horses and had several over the years. His favorite was a black and white paint he called “Tony Boy”, who would buck everyone off except for him.
He loved to reminisce about the good old days growing up around the Roxton area and he wrote several memoirs that were published in The Roxton News and the Honey Grove Signal.
Those left to treasure his memory are his children, Larry Haney, of Brookston, Texas, Linda Tolliver, of Lake Bob Sandlin and Pam Vaughan and husband, Tommy, of Longview, Texas; grandchildren, Angela English, of Petty, George Mathew Haney and wife, Brittany, of Danville, Illinois, Laura Davis and husband, Justin, of Longview, Stephanie Bigler and husband, Michael of, Union Grove, Aynslee Mosely and husband, Brent, of Oak Point; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Catherine Haney King; along with a host of friends.
His wife; his parents; sister, Clora Jane Alston; and brothers, Ray and Jesse Alston, preceded him in death.
Casket bearers will be Michael Bigler, Justin Davis, Anthony English, Joe Atchley, George Haney and Trey Scoggins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Alpine House Assisted Living for the love and care they showed him over the years, as well as his nurse and aides at Marshall Hospice of East Texas for the care given to him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Willys Overland Jeepster Club, c/o Kevin Stepinski, 3100 E. Labo Rd., Carleton, Michigan 48117.
