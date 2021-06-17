First Baptist Church in Blossom hold its vacation Bible school, “Concrete & Cranes,” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday through June 25.
A meal will be served each evening at 5:50 p.m.
First Baptist Church-Blossom is at 315 Young St. in Blossom. The phone number is 903-982-5212; email fbcblossom.com or visit them on Facebook.
