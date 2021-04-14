Hugh Dockins, 75, of Paris passed away on April 11, 2021.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at El Bethel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charles Young serving as eulogist and the Rev. Randy McCarty, officiant. Interment will be held in DFW National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 16 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.