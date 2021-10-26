Bertha Marie Hullinger

Bertha Marie “Bertie” Hullinger, 83, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Baylor Hospital in Dallas.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled funeral services for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paris. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at a later date in Mountain View Mortuary Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Mrs. Hullinger was born on May 9, 1938, in Bridgeland, Utah to Shelby Merrell Lisonbee and Elva Susan Christensen Lisonbee.
She married Lynn Edward Hullinger on April 10, 2010 in the Jordan River LDS Temple. She was a professional seamstress and extremely caring grandmother. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and her husband proudly served a mission in Tennessee. Mrs. Hullinger faithfully served in the Wards and Stakes that she was a part of. It was easily evident that she was a light wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clay Lisonbee; and a sister, Shelley Graham.
Survivors include her husband, Lynn; children, Steve Almond (Natalie), Doug Almond (Chris), Tracy Almond (Lorna), Krista Johnson (Jim), Sohn Hullinger, Cara Coco (Keith) and Mattie DeVore; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Lisonbee and spouse, Emmalee; along with numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
