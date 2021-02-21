Bobby Wayne Due, 82, of Paris, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Pavilion of Haskell Cemetery in Haskell Oklahoma, with the Rev. Michael Due officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Due, the son of Herbert Due and Ina Kathryn Friend Due, was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962. His career as a software engineer with Weyerhaeuser in Valliant, Oklahoma, spanned 30 years before his retirement.
His parents, and a brother, Herbert Due Jr., preceded him in death.
Survivors include a son, Michael Due and wife, Melissa, of Mansfield; two step-sons, Ronald Wallace and Terry Wallace, both of Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Greyson Due, Tyler Due and Chaddin Due; and a brother, Don Due; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
