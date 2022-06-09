Patsy Ann Kelley, 77, of Paris, Texas, exchanged her body of pain for a glorified body early Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, with her loving brother Mickey by her side.
Patsy was born on March 24, 1945 in Paducah, Texas to John and Nellie Rector Kelley.
Patsy worked in Dallas as a secretary, then moved to West Helena, Arkansas and attended the Police Academy, after which she worked as a Police Officer for her brother-in-law, Chief Tom Cross. After leaving police work, Patsy worked as a caregiver until her health prevented her from working.
Patsy was preceded in death by both her parents, John and Nellie Kelley; two brothers, James Kelley and Kenneth Kelley; a sister, Lawana Smallwood; and a special brother-in-law, Tom Cross.
Left to cherish her memories, Patsy leaves behind her three sons, Robert Shauchunas (Roberta), Rodney Shauchunas (Terri) and Mack Graham (Tammy); granddaughters, Jessica, Taylor, Rachel and Brianna; grandsons, Robert, Chad, Derek, Michael Shauchunas and Michael Graham; and 12 great-grandchildren; along with siblings, J.C., Betty, Gordon, Sue, Joyce, Peggy, Reba, Mickey, Shirley and Sandra; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Chicota Assembly of God Church, with visitation one hour prior to service. Mickey Kelley, Chris Kelley and Matthew Kelley will officiate the services. Interment will be in Forest Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, TX.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.