Paris Police
Buy Now

OCT. 16 to OCT. 18

Paris Police Department

Donald Gene Berry, 62: Driving while intoxicated.

Brandon Eugene Cary, 39: Unlicensed possession of a firearm.

Jessie Scott Davis, 20: Speeding.

Jacob Ross Hunter, 32: Burglary of a building.

Haley Leigh-Ann Magnuson, 28: False report to police officer; possession of a marijuana.

Brandon Edward Parks, 21: Imprudent speed; failure to appear non-traffic.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Ferrico Cortez Burns, 36: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license.

Texas Department of Public Safety

Jacob Scott Abercrombie, 23: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Brennan Chad Bennett, 27: Possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.