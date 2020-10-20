OCT. 16 to OCT. 18
Paris Police Department
Donald Gene Berry, 62: Driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Eugene Cary, 39: Unlicensed possession of a firearm.
Jessie Scott Davis, 20: Speeding.
Jacob Ross Hunter, 32: Burglary of a building.
Haley Leigh-Ann Magnuson, 28: False report to police officer; possession of a marijuana.
Brandon Edward Parks, 21: Imprudent speed; failure to appear non-traffic.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ferrico Cortez Burns, 36: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license.
Texas Department of Public Safety
Jacob Scott Abercrombie, 23: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Brennan Chad Bennett, 27: Possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid.
