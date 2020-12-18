Ralph Lofton Brown, Ph.D., passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas due to Covid 19.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20 at Woodland Cemetery, with Renate McCoin officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled; however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home through noon Sunday. Due to the pandemic, it is requested that those attending the service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
He was born to Lofton and Dixie Esther Starnes Brown in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Oct. 16, 1937. Dr. Brown was born two months premature and weighed three and half pounds. He had double pneumonia right after birth and lost to two and half pounds. The doctor in Oklahoma City gave his parents no hope of his survival. He spent the next two months in an incubator in the hospital in Oklahoma City. His mother, Dixie Brown, went to the hospital each day to see him. There were a lot of family members living in Oklahoma City during this time to work as our country was recovering from The Great Depression. Dr. Brown had a lot of encouragement and was surrounded by his family. He outlived his prognosis at birth for 83 years, two months and one day.
Dr. Brown is survived by his loving companion (doggie) Luke; brother, Harlin Brown and wife, Janice, of the Woodland Community; sister-in-law, Betty Brown Landers, of Paris, Texas; his loving and caring niece, Beth Brown Gilmer, of Paris, Texas; niece, Genia Landers, of Terrell, Texas; great-niece, Nancy Gilmer Dingman and husband, Dillon, of Paris, Texas; and his great-great-nephew, Derek Dash; niece, Mahonna Brown Kinabrew and husband, Jared; their children, his great-nephew and niece, Keeton and Kanten; nephew, Brandon Brown and wife, Rachel, of Detroit, Texas; and his great-nephew, Dusty Lofton; and great-niece, Bryanna Dixie. Dr. Brown is also survived by a plethora of very close cousins and friends.
Dr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Lofton B. Brown and Dixie E. Starnes Brown; his brother, Johnny Bedford, who passed away in 1959 at age 28; and his great-niece, Kara Renee Gilmer in 1991; and many other very close family members and friends.
Dr. Brown graduated from Detroit High School in 1956. While in high school, he was voted class favorite and was an ongoing President of United Methodist Youth Fellowship at the Woodland United Methodist Church. Dr. Brown continued to be very devoted to the United Methodist Church in each city he lived in.
He graduated from Paris Junior College in 1958 and East Texas State University in 1960. He then taught in Odessa, Texas ISD for many years. He completed a Master’s Degree from East Texas State University and a Doctorate of Education in Special Education from East Texas State University in 1970. Dr. Brown then taught at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. The next step in his career was Director of Special Education for Lamar County. He then became Adjunct Professor at East Texas State University. In 1977, he accepted a professor of education position at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.
After many years of being a professor at Midwestern State University, he came back to his home area to be the Special Education Director of Hopkins County ,Sulphur Springs, Texas. After leaving Hopkins County, he became Special Education Director for Clarksville ISD.
After Dr. Brown’s retirement from public education in 2000 he accepted a job at a private college, Jarvis College, in Hawkins, Texas. He taught at Jarvis College for 10 years. Dr. Brown worked in the field of education for 50 years!
Dr. Brown is known for his devoted love to his dogs, Dolly, April Rose, Cameron and his surviving fur baby, Luke.
Memorials may be made to the Woodland United Methodist Church of Woodland, Texas, in care of Patty Dykes, church treasurer, at P.O. Box 1775, Paris, TX 75461.
To leave a message or tribute for the family, please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
