The first selections for the mayor’s Yard of the Month awards will be presented, and the Weald Workers of Lamar County will be recognized for beautification efforts when Paris City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors are expected to move forward with a review of the city charter by contracting a consultant to help with the process as well as consider a proposal for a city council and senior staff retreat facilitator.
Other agenda items include the termination of the city’s airport management agreement and buyout of the fixed base operator management lease agreement for $89,000. The expansion of the Property Assessed Clean Energy Act program to projects throughout the city also is an agenda item.
Councilors are to discuss and possibly take action on an amendment to a professional services contract with WRA Architects for Phase II services for the Love Civic Center Restoration Project. The council also is expected to provide direction to staff with regard to amending smoking regulations to possibly allow an application process for waivers.
