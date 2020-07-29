J.C. Vaughn, 82, of Cooper, Texas died on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at East Delta Baptist Church, with Pastors, Jake Vaughn and Morgan Malone officiating. Interment will follow at East Delta Cemetery under the direction of Delta Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at East Delta Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.