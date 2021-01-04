Barbara Jean Crawford, 85, of Deport, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bill Dickey officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
She was born on June 28, 1935, to James Raymond Crawford and Edith Smith Crawford, in the Byrdtown Community, southeast of Blossom.
In 1954, she graduated from Deport High School and began working in the Dallas area for several companies. In the 70’s she moved back and began working at the Baker & Taylor Company in Clarksville, where she remained until the company closed. Barbara then began her 16-year career with the Deport Times where she worked until retirement.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Deport.
Her parents; and three brothers, Prentice Crawford, Russell Crawford and Larry Crawford, preceded her in death.
Survivors include one son, Craig Crawford and wife, Barbara Ann; grandchildren, Kara Crawford, Kaci Burris and husband, Delbert and Dakota Crawford; great-grandchildren, Coy Burris and Ansley Burris; two sisters, Virginia Rhodes and Charles and Shirley Gifford and husband, John; one brother, Donald Crawford; and numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
