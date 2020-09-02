Margaret Ann Taylor Roebuck

Between 2012 and 2018, the United State’s combined regular and emergency disaster relief funding totaled just under $195 billion. With annual disaster spending in excess of $30 billion a year and with the federal deficit growing from $779.1 billion at the end of fiscal year 2018 to $2.8 trillion at the end of July amid the coronavirus pandemic, how would you rank your concern about the federal government’s debt?

