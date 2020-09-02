Margaret Ann Taylor Roebuck, of Blossom, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Baylor Hospital in Plano, after a hard fought battle with heart failure.
She was a devout Christian, mother, grandmother “Gammy” and great-grandmother.
Margaret was proudly married to her lifelong “sweetheart” for 58 years and two days. She was a retired nurse and lifelong care giver, often helping other families with dying loved ones.
She was loved fiercely and will be missed greatly, but we rest in the gift of knowing she is now at peace. It is a sad day but not a bad day. Margaret was born on Feb. 25, 1944, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Sidney and Frances Roquemore Taylor.
She was a 1962 graduate of Longview High School and was a member of His Place Fellowship Church in Paris.
Her parents; son, Pat Roebuck; brother, Sidney Taylor Jr.; and sister, Patricia Rogers, preceded her in death.
Margaret was 76 years old.
Survivors include her husband, Duane Roebuck, of Blossom; three daughters, Deborah Roebuck, of Blossom, Karen Powell and husband, Carroll, of Wylie and Anna Worster and husband, Lance, of Tyler; daughter in law, Dianne Roebuck, of Floresville; two sisters, Paula Gregg, of Dallas and Mildred Pataki, of Sherman; two grandchildren, Jordan Powell and Megan Barbosa and husband, Travis; one great-grandchild, Gage Barbosa; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at His Place Fellowship Church, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating.
Local arrangements being handled by Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
