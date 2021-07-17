Two Blossom residents were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center after their experimental plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a private air strip in Blossom on Saturday.
At about 4 p.m. Saturday, department of public safety troopers were called to investigate the crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that an experimental plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a private air strip. The craft stopped on Patriot Drive in Blossom.
The pilot, Earl Unruh, 66, and passenger Lenita Unruh, 62, both of Blossom, were transported to Paris Regional Medical Center via Paris EMS with non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash, according to information provided by Trooper Mark Tackett.
