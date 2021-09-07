Alicia Kaye Brown, 74, of Reno, went into the arms of Jesus after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Wade White officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
Kaye was born on Nov. 29, 1946, to Henry Erlix and Myra Valine Mayhew in Durant, Oklahoma. She lived in Durant until she turned 25 and moved to Paris. Kaye married Randy Noel Brown 37 years ago and together they blended a family of six children and one child shared together.
She attended Paris Junior College and received her nursing degree. She worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital for 28 years and Home Health for two years. After retiring, they became foster parents to several children.
Kaye was preceded in death by her parents; her only sibling, Thomas Edwin Mayhew; two sons, Jeffrey Dee Baeza and Tony Chad Baeza; and a granddaughter, Amber Baeza.
Survivors include her husband, Randy; daughters, Shannon Stephens and spouse, Paul and Brittany Dingman and spouse, Dacey; a grandson, she raised as her own, Matthew Trey Baeza; and stepchildren, Stacey Freedman and spouse, Andy, Misty Proffer and fiancé, Don Williams, Brent Brown and spouse, Rachel; grandchildren, Kendall Stephens, Spencer Dingman, Alicia Donaldson, Ryan Baeza, Jeffrey Baeza, Marla Parsons, Blake Freedman, Jacee Proffer, Rhyan Johnson, Hope Harrison, Faith Brown and Trent Brown. She also left behind a loving sister-in-law, Jan Brown and Ed Butterfield; and brother-in-law, Gary Brown and spouse, Amy.
Kaye loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all her heart and was a member of Ramseur Baptist Church. Kaye loved to read and spend time with her husband, children and extended family.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Waterford Hospice for the exceptional care given to their loved one.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
