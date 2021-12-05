Charles E. Dilday “Chuck” was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to Everett and Lorene Dilday in Paris, Texas.
He passed from this earth on Nov. 17, 2021, at Medical City Hospital, Plano, Texas.
He married Avis Byrd on Aug. 6, 1982.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Claudie Mae, Mary Montgomery, Medie Dilday; and one brother, Bill Good.
He has two children, Kathy and Johnny.
Most of Chuck’s career was in the military and law enforcement. He went through several military schools, one which was advanced airborne school. He loved jumping out of airplanes. While in the army, on one occasion, his parachute didn’t open properly, and he suffered a compound fracture of his leg.
He loved to sing and would enjoy getting with the family to play music and sing. He also enjoyed going to the Bluegrass Jam sessions to listen to others and to sing. Chuck had a good voice and made a few records in his younger years.
Chuck was so happy when he obeyed the gospel and was baptized and became a member of the church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Avis Dilday; children, Kathy and Johnny; sisters-in-law, Regina Humphrey, Gail Robison, Denise St. John and husband, William; brothers-in-law, Tim Byrd and wife, Chloe and Ewell Byrd and wife, Paulette.
Although his life has ended, he will be greatly missed and remembered.
