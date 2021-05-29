The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial will host an annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday under the pavilion at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. A wreath will be placed at the memorial after the program.
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Fauntleroy, director development at Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, is to keynote the service with the Paris Police Department honor guard presenting the colors, event spokesman Johnny Williams said.
“We would like everyone to come out,” Williams said. “Rain or shine, we will honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.”
Members of local Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Marine Corp League and Disabled American Veterans will assist at the wreath ceremony.
