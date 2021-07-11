Deport Elementary School Principal Lanny Mathews has announced the honor rolls for the fifth six weeks reporting period of the 2020-21 school year.
A Honor Roll
First-grade: Addison Basinger, Jada Freelen, Tyson George, Kodi Gilliam, Ann Marie Kemp, Walter Kemp, Evalyn Moore, Emma Russell, Zoey Wilson and Zachary Smith.
Second-grade: Bethany Blalock, Case Whitney and Brayden Whitsell.
Third-grade: Alexi Bothwell, Adie Goodwin, Brinlee Murphy, Connor Spears and Trig Watson.
Fourth-grade: BrookeLynn Salter.
Fifth-grade: Peyton Barrentine, Sylvia Currin, Rebecca Goodin, Adalyn Hagood, Tyson Lewis, Joaquin Lopez, Benton Mathews, Coltin Moore and Jacob Todd.
A/B Honor Roll
First-Grade: Brooks Allen, Charleigh Berry, Tucker Johnson, Karsen Lewis, Ashleigh Pace and Cade Smith.
Second-Grade: Tatum Barnes, Bryce Cannon, Keaton Larkin, Chezy Lopez, Asher Merritt, Alyssa Smith, Carver Smith and Olivia Whittaker.
Third-Grade: Joshua Ahumada, Easton Elrod, Bentley Griffin, Aspen Hudson, Alynah Lopez and Mikah Rector.
Fourth-Grade: Raelyn Evers, Kensler Larkin, Rileigh Rodgers and Cash Teague.
Fifth-Grade: Payton Coleman, Hayden Farmer, Andrew Goodwin, Brandon Griffin, Kayston Hathcock, Chloe Lewis, Marie Limones, Cassie Purcella, Braylen Smith, Jaidyn Smith, Shawn Smith, Drake Swaim, Isabella Tompkins, Lucas Torres, Rylan Towers and Jayden Turner.
