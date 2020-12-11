At 12:07 p.m. Thursday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Hearon Street for a defective tail light. The passenger, 26-year-old Kilee Savannah Woods, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding Municipal Court warrant.
Officers searched the vehicle and said they found suspected methamphetamine and cocaine under the front passenger seat, along with drug paraphernalia. Woods was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance due to the amount of suspected methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance for the suspected cocaine.
She was later transferred to the Lamar County jail.
Clothing stolen from home
Paris police responded to the 600 block of 12th Street SE at 10:11 a.m. Thursday regarding a burglary of a home. The complainant reported that someone had entered the residence through a window and had stolen several clothing items that were being sold online, police said.
The complainant said that the burglary happened sometime between Monday and Thursday.
Duo arrested for suspected meth
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 10:31 a.m. Thursday for the driver not wearing a seat belt. Three people were in the vehicle.
K-9 Cupa alerted the officers to potential narcotics in the vehicle. Officers found over 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, scales and baggies.
Passengers Paul Larkin, Jr, 39, of Paris, and Anthony Wootton, 43, of Carrollton, Texas, were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Both were booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where they remain today.
Grayson County felony warrant leads to arrest
Paris Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 2300 block of Old Bonham Road at 12:03 a.m. Friday. Officers said they saw a white man slumped over in the driver’s seat. The person was identified as 57-year-old Billy Gene Davis, of Sumner, Texas.
Davis was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Grayson County charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Davis was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested six people Thursday and Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.