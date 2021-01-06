Barbara Laverne Hill, 79, of Paris passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, in Paris.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Springhill Cemetery with Kenny Roberts, Cody Shaw, James Shew, Jason Dunn, Greyson Shoemaker, Austin Bolden and Joshua Graham serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1941, in Paris, a daughter of Howard William and Mary Elizabeth Shew.
Barbara was vice president of American State Bank for 16 years and owned B&B Onions in Hugo. She was a graduate of Lubbock High School, a member of Lamar Ave. Church of Christ, Elks Lodge and Red Hat Society.
She is survived by sons, Tim Roberts and Rick Roberts and wife, Wanda; grandchildren, Kenneth Roberts, Ashley Shoemaker, Brittany Moore and Thomas Weaver; and sisters, Billie Dunn, Kandace Barnett and Lisa Preston.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Billy Joe Hill, whom she married in 1989 and together they founded B&B Onions in Hugo.; her parents; brothers Stuart Shew and Tony Shew; and sister, JoAnn Hopkins.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
