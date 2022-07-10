Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for July, 15.3 percent more than in July 2021.
These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
For cities in Lamar County, according to the comptroller’s website, Paris received allocations of $873,023 this month, a 1.68% reduction from last July. For the year to date, Paris’ sales tax revenue totals a little more than $6.5 million, or 3.24% over 2021’s revenue in the same period.
Roxton’s revenue for July was $2,158, a 25.63% drop from $2,158 last year.
Sale tax revenue for other cities in Lamar County include: Reno — $32,309; Blossom — $10.631; Deport — $5,009; Toco — $1981; and Sun Valley — $4,140.
For Lamar County overall, the allocation of sales tax revenue for July was $354,917, down 0.30% from last July.
In neighboring Red River County, the allocations totaled $33,537, up 2.58% from last July. In Fannin County, revenue returned totaled $153,071, a 21.97% increase. Delta County saw a payment of $13,977, up 34.84% from last year.
Clarksville, in Red River County, saw a 60.12% drop in sales revenue for July, dropping from $100,520 to $40,074. Detroit, however, saw a 60.86 % increase in revenue, from $4,740 to $7,625. Bogata saw a 2.29% increase in revenues returned by the state from $7,440 to 7,611.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s July sales tax collections were up 14.33% at $27.845. Last year’s revenue for the same period was $24,354.
In Delta County, Cooper saw a 4.51% increase in sales tax revenue from the state for the month of July, receiving $17,114, up from $16,357. Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for the period is up 1.93% at $497, up from $488.
