Paris Junior College will host a free Covid-19 vaccination clinic July 19. The clinic will take place in the Workforce Training Center, Room 1016, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
“We’re hosting this clinic for our current and prospective students, as well as area high school students,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC president. “Even if students haven’t yet registered for the fall semester at PJC, they are welcome to come. We want to make sure that students who want to get the vaccine before the fall semester have that opportunity.”
The clinic is a joint project of the PJC Nursing Department and the Paris-Lamar County Health Department. Vaccination shots produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will all be available.
For information about the vaccination clinic or Covid-19 vaccines available, contact the Paris-Lamar County Health District at 903-785-4561.
