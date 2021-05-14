Eloise Hope Richardson, 69, of San Antonio, formerly of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Lifecare Hospital in San Antonio.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Cremation followed.
Hope, the daughter of J. B. McGonagill and Betty Bennett McGonagill, was born on Jan. 18, 1952, in Albany, Georgia.
Hopie, as she was known by many, always mothered and looked after everyone she met. She worked in banking for 50 years and retired from Peoples Bank in Dec. of 2015.
She was known by many as “one of a kind” and “one funny lady”. The world revolved around all her children and grandchildren. All of her grandchildren brought so much joy to her world.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbert “Bib” Richardson; and a sister, Rebecca Settle.
Survivors include her children, Loyd Richardson and wife, Karen, of Washington and Stacey Warren, of Powderly; grandchildren, Sarah Webb and husband, Timothy, of Powderly, Travis Crossland, of Paris, Katie Hofstad, of Washington, Morgan Stephenson and husband, Clayton, of Washington, Sydney Richardson, of Washington and Lyndsey Richardson, of Washingyon; two nieces, whom Hope and Bib reared as their own, Jessica Settle, of Paris and Sarah Settle, of Deport; great-grandchildren, Briley Webb, Sophia Crossland, Kolbie Shipp, Emberlee Crossland, Gracelynn Crossland, Madilynn Settle and Grayson Settle; a brother, Howard Henley and wife, Robin, of Corpus Christi; a sister, Bonnie McGonagill, of Del Rio; a brother, Mike McGonagill, of Del Rio; along with numerous friends, including, very dear friends of 50 years, Judy and Jack Decker, of San Antonio.
