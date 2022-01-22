Donald "Gail" Farmer passed into eternal life on Jan. 18, 2022.
Gail was born in Dallas Texas to mother, Charlie Jo Dawes on June 16, 1963.
She was fortunate to meet Johnny "Eddie" Farmer early in her life. They fell in love and were married for 42 years before her death.
Their union was blessed with two sons, Johnny (Jessica) Farmer and Christopher (Shawna) Farmer; four grandkids, Hayden, Katy, Marissa and Shyan Farmer. She is also survived by her sister, Julia Dawes; and brothers, Ed and Frankie Cooper.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Charlie Jo Cunningham; brother, Larry Cooper; mother and father-in-law, Lonzo and Annie Farmer and Bill and Mary Jo Dawes..
Pastor Clayton Wagner will officiate the service and pallbearers will be Josh Brown, Stephen Norman, Justin McDowra, Aaron Beshirs, Jason Cooper and Christopher Farmer.
A visitation with friends and family will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The service will be on Monday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at Leslie Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Sumner.
