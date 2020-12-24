William Allen Ellsworth, Al, of Blossom, Texas, was called home to be with our heavenly Father on the morning of Dec. 16, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Allen was born to Wayne Ellsworth and Juanita Eloice Ashley Rentfrowe on July 31, 1954, in Spearman, Texas.
He was survived by his brother, Ronald Ellsworth, of Portland, Oregon; sister, Tiara Hart, of Powderly, Texas; nephew, Terrence Smith and wife, Casie Smith and their children; niece, Shannon Bailey and husband, Daniel, of Roseburg, Oregon; niece, Lisa Johnson and husband, Cameron, of Corvallis, Oregon; and Godson, Dontavious Aubrey.
Allen was a wonderful brother, uncle, godfather and friend. He was a good man who dealt with much adversity in his life and persevered. He is very much loved and will be missed.
No services are scheduled at this time however an online guest register is available at rodenpryor.com
Matthew 11: 28-30 Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you, because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy to bear, and the burden I give you is light.
