Edward L. Atkins, age 74, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center, in Paris, Texas, due to complications from COVID-19.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris.
Ed was born on Sept. 15, 1946, in Clarksville, Texas, to Chester Bert “Jack” and Mary Virginia Atkins.
Ed graduated from Clarksville High School Class in 1964 and later graduated from the University of North Texas in Denton.
Ed married Alice Faye Stewart on March 25, 1977, in Paris, Texas.
He was a past president of the Paris Rodeo & Horse Club; past president of the Paris Kiwanis Club; past president of the American Belgian Blue Cattle Association; past president of the Texas Corriente Cattle Association; and a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Ed was co-owner of Rocking W Bar-B-Que in Paris. He was a member of the Paris Board of Realtors and held the Accredited Land Consultant designation from the Realtors Land Institute.
Beyond his love for his Savior and his family, Atkins Ranch was his passion. Ed loved spending time at the ranch, raising cattle and champion quarter horses. Ed’s love for animals was a gift from God.
Ed was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris and a former Sunday school teacher. He believed the greatest gift in life was our relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ and through reading and teaching others the Word we walk closer to Him and life eternal in Heaven.
Ed’s belief in his Savior provides peace knowing that he is in Heaven walking beside our Heavenly Father.
Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alice; a daughter, Stacy Pinter and husband, Erik, of Round Rock, Texas; a son, Joel Atkins and husband, Ricky Oneill, of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, who he adored, Chase Pinter and Ava Pinter, of Round Rock, Texas; a brother, Dr. B.J. “Jack” Atkins and wife, Annette, of Huntsville, Texas; a brother, Jim Atkins and wife, Dr. Sook Kim, of Dallas, Texas; several nephews and nieces and extended family.
Ed was predeceased by his father and mother, Chester Bert “Jack” and Mary Virginia Atkins.
Online condolences may be sent to the Atkins family at fry-gibbs.com.
