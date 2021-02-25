This year’s Texas Art Education Association VASE event ended Feb. 13, and it was completely digital with artworks judged throughout the week from an image and written narrative. Chisum ISD students submitted 38 entries, of which 23 received gold medals.
All artworks were judged on a point system, adding up to 60, and rated from 1 to 4. Artworks with a rating of 4 were deemed superior, earning a medal, and they are considered for the state qualifying round. Five Chisum students received perfect scores for at least one entry.
Eight schools participated in this year’s competition, and there were 188 total works of art. Chisum alone accounted for roughly 20% of the total entries across Region 8. Just 12 artworks from Region 8 were selected to advance to the state competition this year, and one of the spots was earned by Chisum student Nicky Teichroeb.
Participants included Grace Ballard, Kyleigh Cooley, Matthew Cox, Kaley Eubanks, Madison Jones, Madison Lawson, Kason Merritt, Maddison Newberry and Blake Ray.
Region medalists include Haylie Boyd, Garrett Buhrmester, Abigail Froese , Giovanni Gallardo (x2), Onnie Gallardo, Adamaris Jimenez, Ana Marin, Timothy Nabors, DJ Nabors, Summer Newsom (x2), Kristen Parson (x2), Kaylie Spradlin, Nickolas Tassin, Nicky Teichroeb (x2), Isabella Theye (x2), Brianna Thompson (x2) and Christopher Worthy.
Perfect scores were earned by Garrett Buhrmester, Giovanni Gallardo, Adamaris Jimenez, Kristen Parson and Isabella Theye.
