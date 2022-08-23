Each year, thousands of Texas high school students take part in UIL football, and for those students, the latest season is just days away.
The 2022 high school football season gets underway Friday with a full slate of games for the 10 Red River Valley schools. As the season’s opening night approaches, RRV coaches have high hopes for their programs.
“We’re excited to get things going,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “It’s always a new year. I told the players that you can’t get caught up in who all graduated — it’s always somebody else’s turn to step up. That’s why I love high school football, and high school athletics in general.”
The Paris Wildcats, in a district with three new teams as a result of this offseason’s realignment, enter 2022 as one of the favorites to be crowned district champions when all is said and done. However, the team isn’t taking anything for granted, the head coach said.
“Sulphur Springs has a new coaching staff this year,” Hohenberger said. “It’ll be interesting to see what they bring to the program and how they’ll look.
“Mabank and Community are great programs with excellent coaching staffs. They’re very similar to, say, us and Pleasant Grove as far as what their offensive philosophy and approach is,” Hohenberger said.
At North Lamar, head coach Brenton Whitaker is entering his second year at the helm, and he is excited to see his squad take a leap forward now that they’re more familiar with him.
“The team that finished last year was not the same team that started it,” Whitaker said. “They grew a lot last year and laid the groundwork that we’re going to continue building off of this year.”
And at Chisum, the Mustangs are entering the season with a chip on their shoulders and plenty of resolve, head coach Darren Pevey said.
“We’re always going to have the same expectations as far as wins and losses,” he said. “Our goal is a district championship, to make the playoffs and then win a few playoff games.”
Almost every summer, the coaching carousel brings some new faces into the fold as coaches leave to coach elsewhere or simply retire, and this year there are three new head coaches in the RRV: Herb Smith at Prairiland, Shane Fletcher at Honey Grove and Chris Davis at Clarksville.
Smith takes the reins of the Prairiland Patriots already well acquainted with football in the Red River Valley, having cut his teeth as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Rivercrest Rebels, the Patriots in an earlier stint and Paris Wildcats.
“It’s always been my goal to eventually be a head coach, and when I got the opportunity to do it in this area, I jumped at it,” Smith said. “My wife is also a teacher in Blossom, so that made it even sweeter.”
For Smith, improving the culture surrounding the football program is just as important as what goes on on the field, and he said his goal is to get Prairiland excited about football.
“To me, that starts with developing positive relationships with the kids,” Smith said. “Then, it’s about the little things (like) starting every day with a team meeting. And it’s about having the kids be a part of it and building that culture with us.”
While Smith is as of yet still unproven as a head coach, Fletcher arrives at Honey Grove with more than 100 wins under his belt as a head coach.
With 27 years of coaching experience, Fletcher has worked all across the state, including at Denison, Howe, Leonard and Bonham. In between seasons, he heard about the open job from Honey Grove Superintendent Todd Morrison, a close friend of his, and he decided to throw his name into the ring for consideration.
While at Leonard, Fletcher had a run of seven straight seasons of making it at least two rounds deep into the playoffs, and in 2013 he took the team to the state semifinals.
“We’ve had some really good years,” Fletcher said. “When I look around at the athletes we’ve got here (at Honey Grove) and the proud football tradition already in place, I don’t see why that sort of success can’t happen here, too.”
And Davis, who previously served as Clarksville’s offensive coordinator, takes over as head coach with the support of the student body behind him, as the team voiced their support for Davis to the Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees during the hiring process.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Davis said. “I love the kids here, I really think this school district has a lot of great things going on and I’m just ready to get to work.”
Davis’ first coaching job came at West Rusk, where he served the school for four years. His next three years were spent at Gilmer, followed by a tenure at Paul Pewitt before arriving on the scene in Clarksville, where he served as the offensive coordinator during the 2021 season.
This Friday, Paris, Chisum, Cooper and Honey Grove kick off the 2022 season in front of their hometown fans. Meanwhile, North Lamar, Prairiland, Rivercrest, Clarksville, Detroit and Hugo all start things off on the road.
“Expectations are pretty high this year,” Rivercrest head coach Ty Huie said. “The atmosphere in this locker room is great. Our motto this year is WHBC — ‘Work hard, be consistent,’ and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
